Data is the ‘new oil,’ and it’s outperforming the old, literal oil

Data, the so-called “new oil,” is outperforming the old, literal oil. Microsoft, Meta, and Alphabet all reported better-than-expected results this week — on Tuesday, Google’s parent company saw revenue jump 15% quarter-on-quarter — sending the tech-heavy Nasdaq soaring.

Meanwhile, BP saw its lowest third-quarter profits in four years and French oil major TotalEnergies reported its lowest in three years; China’s three biggest oil companies also posted disappointing results. There were outliers, like Shell, whose profits were significantly higher than forecast, but overall, oil price drops are dragging down earnings.

AD

The diverging trajectories reflect investors’ bets on how the economy is evolving: There will be ever more demand for AI and cloud computing, they predict, and the energy-intensive data centers that support them — and the electricity demand such a shift triggers will be increasingly powered by green energy.