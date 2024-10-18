Events Newsletters
rotating globe
Privacy© 2024 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Newsletters
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
IntelligentTransparentGlobal

China’s GDP slowdown highlights property sector risk

Prashant Rao
Prashant Rao
Oct 18, 2024, 7:08am EDT
East Asia
A Meituan delivery worker picks up a food order at a shopping mall in Beijing, China
Florence Lo/Reuters
PostEmailWhatsapp
Title icon

The News

China’s economy grew at its slowest pace since the country lifted pandemic-era restrictions in the third quarter, highlighting the risks of a flailing property sector.

Though data suggested authorities’ annual growth targets may be out of reach, there were bright spots: Overall expansion beat forecasts, as did retail sales and industrial production figures. “Despite the multitude of challenges, China’s economy is not incurable as some would suggest,” an expert at the Economist Intelligence Unit said.

However, longer-term problems — including a mammoth debt burden and an aging population — persist, with Barclays analysts arguing that China’s economy has “become more ‘Japanised’ than Japan’s,” referencing Tokyo as a symbol of economic stasis.

A chart showing China's GDP change by quarter since 2022

AD