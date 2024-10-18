China’s GDP slowdown highlights property sector risk

China’s economy grew at its slowest pace since the country lifted pandemic-era restrictions in the third quarter, highlighting the risks of a flailing property sector.

Though data suggested authorities’ annual growth targets may be out of reach, there were bright spots: Overall expansion beat forecasts, as did retail sales and industrial production figures. “Despite the multitude of challenges, China’s economy is not incurable as some would suggest,” an expert at the Economist Intelligence Unit said.

However, longer-term problems — including a mammoth debt burden and an aging population — persist, with Barclays analysts arguing that China’s economy has “become more ‘Japanised’ than Japan’s,” referencing Tokyo as a symbol of economic stasis.