Some Hamas killers were high on amphetamine, officials say

The use of Captagon by Hamas is in line with the behavior of other militias engaged in global conflicts, both recently and in past decades. Soviet forces in the 1980s faced mujahideen fighters in Afghanistan who were high on hashish, according to Russian and American accounts. U.S. military commanders in Iraq described insurgents from al-Qaida who were drugged before military operations. And victims of Islamic State attacks in Syria and Iraq, including the Yazidi ethnic minority, recounted how the terrorists used drugs to induce frenzied states in which they’d rape, torture, and mutilate civilians.

“Drug consumption helps these groups enhance their fearsome reputations as they commit atrocities to support their ideology, instill fear among people and draw others to their cause,” wrote Professor Paul Rexton Kan of the U.S. Army War College in describing the Islamic State group’s use of Captagon and other drugs to advance their military strategies and objectives.

Drug use isn’t confined to militias: U.S. soldiers, particularly during the Vietnam War, widely used drugs in order to cope with traumas of battle. This included, marijuana, heroin, and opium.

And this isn’t the first time I’ve come across drugs in relation to militia violence. In 1999, the Indonesian military unleashed militias on the East Timorese population after they voted, through a U.N.-backed tribunal, to secede from Jakarta. Some of the militiamen I came across in the tiny Catholic enclave appeared to be on stimulants or amphetamines in a killing spree that left around 1,000 East Timorese dead. My colleague at the time, Financial Times journalist Sander Thoenes, was shot and killed while approaching one of these militias not long after the East Timorese voted for independence.

Videos compiled by the Israeli government of the Hamas attack — cobbled together from cell phones, GoPros, and car and surveillance cameras — definitely leave the impression that at least some of the militants were juiced up on drugs. In a presentation I viewed on Monday, Hamas members rally themselves into a frenzy after killing Israeli civilians at a southern kibbutz, looking at times like teenagers revving up in a tunnel before a big football game. Their shouts of “Allahu akbar” show how they attach religion to their cause. But the length and ferocity of the assault on Oct. 7 also suggests that at least some of the militants were chemically enhanced.

Syria’s Assad regime and Hezbollah — key allies and proxies of Iran — appear committed to using the narcotics trade to advance their strategic interests. U.S. and European officials believe Syria is now by far the world’s largest producer of Captagon, which has swamped the Middle East and Europe over the past five years. Part of Damascus’s strategy is purely financial: The Syrian regime is desperate for cash after more than a decade of expansive U.S. and European sanctions. But Arab officials have told me they also believe Assad has used Captagon as a strategic tool by trying to weaken the social fabric of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates — until recently, among Damascus’s fiercest regional rivals.