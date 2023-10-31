An up to $1 billion fine may end the scandal that has captivated Wall Street

Morgan Stanley may pay as much as $1 billion and promise to tighten its internal controls to resolve a long-running U.S. probe into how it handled private stock sales.

Authorities have spent more than four years investigating whether Morgan Stanley improperly tipped off favored hedge-fund clients to big blocks of stock coming on the market. The bank fired several employees and pulled back from the block trading business, losing market share to rivals.

A possible settlement with Justice Department and Securities and Exchange Commission would involve a fine of between $500 million and $1 billion, people familiar with the matter said. Morgan Stanley would also admit that it didn’t properly oversee its employees and commit to specific compliance changes, but likely wouldn’t have to plead guilty to a crime, avoiding a major black mark on a record that’s been cleaner than rivals’.

The government may yet push for a non-prosecution agreement, in which Morgan Stanley would publicly admit its failings but not face charges, so long as it doesn’t violate the terms of the pact. No individuals are expected to be criminally charged, some of the people said.

The terms haven’t been finalized and could still change. The two sides haven’t yet discussed a specific penalty amount in detail, and Morgan Stanley won’t estimate the cost in its quarterly earnings filing with the SEC this week, one of the people said.

The talks come as Ted Pick, who ran the block-trading business for years, prepares to take over from James Gorman on Jan. 1. An investigation that traveled up the ranks rather than down to now-dismissed subordinates, or a criminal indictment of the firm for things that happened on his watch, would have complicated his promotion.

He was never interviewed by authorities, a person familiar with the matter said, and the board concluded he was unlikely to be tarred by any settlement.

Representatives for Morgan Stanley, the DOJ, and the SEC declined to comment.