Exclusive / Benefit cuts could spur end to shutdown next week

Could the government shutdown end next week? Maybe.

The Senate is likely to leave Washington today as major benefit cuts are poised to kick in over the weekend due to the shutdown and as many Americans wrestle with rising health care premiums.

But rank-and-file members are talking about long-term spending bills, and urgency is increasing.

“I know that there are rank-and-file Democrats who sincerely want an end to this shutdown,” said Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine.

“There are so many of my Republican friends who are concerned about the government being shut down,” said Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va.

“There is a good group of folks who realize we are well past time to have this behind us,” added Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska.

Many senators have Tuesday’s elections circled — and a scheduled Nov. 10 recess could help motivate a deal after seven weeks in session.