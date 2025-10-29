Thaw in shutdown talks raises senators’ hopes for a deal next week

Senators in both parties — below the leadership level — are starting to see an unmistakable shift that they hope leads to a bipartisan agreement to end the shutdown, perhaps as early as next week, according to more than a dozen sources.

That agreement almost certainly won’t happen this week. Still, Republican and Democratic senators are quietly discussing how to rebuild Congress’ broken spending process, including several bills that would fund the government into next year once it reopens.

There’s no sign yet that Democrats are willing to support the House GOP’s stopgap bill on Thursday, when it’s next scheduled for a Senate vote, but Semafor confirmed a noticeable thaw in the shutdown dynamics among members and aides across the aisle.

It’s a delicate moment for the Senate, which prides itself as the more bipartisan chamber of Congress but has deadlocked for more than a month. Not to mention that the momentum now happening could easily be dashed.

“I’ve been in enough conversations to know that something is different this week than last week, in which there is an interest in doing at least four more appropriation bills across the Senate floor,” said Sen. Jerry Moran, R-Kan. “Democrats still have to figure out how to agree to eliminate the shutdown.”

Moran is talking to Democrats about spending bills, including specific legislation on defense, labor, Commerce-Justice-Science and transportation. He said he’s still awaiting “compatible movement on a [continuing resolution], so that the appropriations process has enough time to do its deal.”

Behind the scenes, Democrats and Republicans see next week as potentially more fertile territory for the government to reopen. That’s because of a dizzying series of events set to happen over the next few days: Food stamps and other government benefits will run out in many states on Saturday, followed by the Tuesday off-year elections.

A congressional recess is also slated to begin on Nov. 7; the Senate has been in session for six straight weeks, even as the House stays in a break that began Sept. 19.

Another factor driving the urgency: The opening of Obamacare insurance markets this weekend, where premiums are rising — in many cases, due to the impending expiration of federal subsidies. That imminent expiration propelled Democrats to block a stopgap funding bill that didn’t revive the subsidies, shutting down the government.

“The pace of conversation has picked up. Trump quietly opened the ACA marketplaces in 30 states, and that’s definitely a part of it,” said Sen. Elissa Slotkin, D-Mich.