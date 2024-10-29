Ignore the daily noise. Here are Trump and Harris’ closing arguments.

The story for both campaigns has been about the divide between paid media — what they spend money to put on air — and earned media — the interviews and events they hold to try to attract coverage and attention. The two overlap, but not always.

In Harris’ case, she’s been aggressive recently about trying to win the daily news cycle by jumping on stories that put Trump on defense, especially with disaffected Republicans and moderates. Recently, that included retired Gen. Mark A. Milley’s warning that Trump was a “fascist,” made first in Bob Woodward’s pre-election best-seller, along with related remarks from former Trump chief of staff John Kelly.

Harris and her allies have called impromptu press appearances and calls to amplify these stories throughout the day, ensuring a steady stream of chyrons and clips with new material.

“His chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, for example, said, and these are his words, that Trump is fascist to the core,” Michelle Obama said in Michigan. “So I hope you’ll forgive me if I’m a little frustrated that some of us are choosing to ignore Donald Trump’s gross incompetence while asking Kamala to dazzle us at every turn.”

But that was the only reference, at that rally, to the Milley story. Most of Harris’ prepared remarks have a closer relationship to the ads from her campaign, the Future Forward super PAC, and the down-ballot Democrats running in competitive races. They tend toward more traditional Democratic messaging on economic policy, which is often less visible in daily coverage.

The most-aired spots, with tens of millions of dollars behind them, warn that Trump would “give tax breaks to billionaires,” often with blue-collar narrators. None focus on “democracy,” though one spot in high circulation this month warned of the Trump administration veterans (including Mike Pence and John Bolton) who said that the ex-president was unfit to serve again. A new ad by Future Forward tries to connect the extremism and economic arguments, saying Trump “has plans to punish his political enemies” but “no plan to punish the corporations who rip you off.”

All of the party’s messaging focuses on new tax cuts, healthcare benefits, and an attack on price-gouging to make a recovering economy more affordable. They’ve returned to the perennial theme that Republicans would risk Social Security and Medicare, asking where else they’d get the money from when they cut taxes. And like nearly every Democratic campaign since the end of Roe, they have promised to restore it, putting forward women — almost always women who want or have families — who risked death under abortion bans.

In speeches, Harris also hits more traditional Democratic topics that have been less prevalent in paid media this cycle.

“What happened to love thy neighbor?” Harris asked in Kalamazoo. “Attacks on the freedom to be safe from gun violence, the freedom to breathe clean air and drink clean water. The freedom to love who you love openly and with pride. All of these things are at stake.”

In cities where Democrats need to rack up big margins, the campaign has pursued a more local message too. They’ve aired events during high-profile sporting events in Detroit and Philadelphia with clips of Trump disparaging each city, suggesting to voters they can get him back by turning out in response.