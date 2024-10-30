Senegalese investor raises one of Africa’s largest female-led funds for startups

A boom in the number of African investors writing million-dollar checks to African entrepreneurs is a sign of the ecosystem’s maturity. With boots on the ground, these funders have the right vantage point to distinguish value from hype and allocate capital where it is most needed.

Raising the capital is not always an easy or quick journey, Janngo’s experience suggests. TLcom Capital, whose $154 million fund also raised money from the European Investment Bank, spent two years on that endeavor. The contraction in global venture capital has been just as hard on investment funds seeking capital as it has been on startups.

It has seemed harder for African women fund managers. While pitching to investors, Ba said one investor told her the success rate of fundraisers in her demographic was less than 1%. “It’s actually crazy but we are very proud to defy those odds, especially in a time of contraction for global venture capital,” she said.

“I see many female fund managers in the market, real trailblazers with very solid experience but they are struggling to close their funds,” said Marieme Diop, who leads the International Finance Corporation’s fund deployment in African funds. “It shouldn’t be this way. The gender gap remains almost the same after ten years,” Diop, who also runs the Dakar Network Angels investor collective in Senegal, told me.

But she’s optimistic that change is on the way, gleaning from an uptick in the number of investment firms founded by women or with women as partners.

This week, Senegal-born Mareme Dieng, 27, was made a partner at US startup investor 500 Global, to oversee an Africa portfolio of more than 100 companies. Beyond helping African startups replicate successful models from other emerging markets, Dieng will use her role for gender inclusion. “It is important to be able to build opportunities for women in tech today and the future,” she told Semafor Africa.