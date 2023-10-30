rotating globe
  D.C.
  BXL
  Lagos
  Dubai
  Beijing
  SG
  D.C.
  BXL
  Lagos
  Dubai
  Beijing
  SG
J.D. Capelouto
Oct 30, 2023, 10:14am EDT
businessNorth America

UAW reaches agreement with GM to end strike

Striking United Auto Workers union members embrace at the end of their picket shift outside the Ford Michigan Assembly Plant in Wayne, Michigan, U.S., October 25, 2023.
REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
Title icon

The News

The United Auto Workers union and General Motors have reached a tentative labor agreement to end a strike that has lasted over a month, according to multiple reports.

GM is the last of the “Big Three” Detroit automakers to reach an agreement with the union; Ford and Chrysler parent company Stellantis struck deals in the last week.

The terms of the new agreement were not immediately available.

Thousands of auto workers simultaneously went on strike against the three companies in September amid disagreements over pay. President Joe Biden visited the picket line to show support for the workers in late September.

This is a breaking news story. Please check later for updates.

