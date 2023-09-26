Biden makes history in joining striking UAW workers on picket line

Robert Reich, the former U.S. labor secretary, called on Biden to do more to address the root causes of inequality in the country by publicly criticizing CEOs and the super-rich for growing wealth gaps that hurt the middle class. Some Democrats, though, prefer the president take a more hands-off approach. Steven Rattner, who led Barack Obama's auto industry task force, said it's "outrageous" for Biden to go to the picket line as tradition dictates that presidents should remain neutral. Biden "bowed to the progressives, and now he’s going out there to put his thumb on the scale," Rattner said.