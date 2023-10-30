Netanyahu refuses Gaza ceasefire: ‘This is a time for war’

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that he will not agree to a ceasefire in Gaza, saying it would be a “surrender to Hamas” and “to terrorism.”

In a briefing on Monday, Netanyahu told reporters, “Israel will not agree to a cessation of hostilities after the horrific attacks of October 7. Calls for a ceasefire are a call for Israel to surrender to Hamas, to surrender to terror, to surrender to barbarism. That will not happen.”

He compared his refusal to heed growing international calls for a ceasefire with the U.S. likely not agreeing to a ceasefire after the Pearl Harbor bombing and the 9/11 attacks.

“The Bible says that there is a time for peace and a time for war. This is a time for war,” Netanyahu said.