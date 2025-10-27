Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2025 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, Every Weekday
Sign up

Nigeria, Mozambique lead Africa’s pursuit of energy independence

Oct 27, 2025, 7:29am EDT
PostEmailWhatsapp
The Dangote Petroleum Refinery in Lagos, Nigeria.
Marvellous Durowaiye/File Photo/Reuters

Two giant projects that will help Africa’s pursuit of energy independence took major steps forward.

The Dangote oil refinery in Nigeria — already the continent’s biggest — aims to more than double its capacity, potentially making it the world’s largest: It is central to efforts for Nigeria, a major oil producer, to capture more of the value of its natural resources.

The French energy giant TotalEnergies, meanwhile, said it would resume efforts to relaunch a $20 billion liquefied natural gas project in Mozambique, years after a militant attack forced construction to stop.

In part, Washington’s friendliness to fossil fuels is giving the continent “breathing space to… escape energy poverty,” one expert wrote in a Semafor column.

A chart showing the share of Africa’s total oil products imports
Jeronimo Gonzalez
AD