The US’ hardened immigration stance reflects a global rightward shift

Immigration remains a central theme in the US presidential election that is a week away.

Donald Trump ended his widely-criticized New York rally on Sunday with anti-immigration rhetoric, while Kamala Harris has promised more border restrictions, as she continues to adopt the Biden administration’s hardened stance towards illegal immigration.

It’s a key issue for voters: A February Gallup survey showed that more Americans considered immigration the most important problem facing the country, while a June poll found that 55% of Americans wanted it to decrease, the highest percentage since the weeks after the 9/11 attacks in 2001.

The tougher US stance mirrors a global rightward shift on immigration, but analysts say some of the more extreme proposals, like mass deportations, threaten to diminish Washington’s soft power in Latin America, and could have repercussions on the country’s economy.