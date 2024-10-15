No matter who wins, the country is moving to the right

Both parties now face voters, white and non-white, who were open to some left-wing ideas about race, crime and gender in 2020 but are far more skeptical now.

In the summer of 2020, after a backlash to Trump’s border and deportation policies, the share of Americans who wanted increased immigration surged to the highest level ever — 34%, according to Gallup polling. Just 28% told pollsters that they wanted immigration levels to decrease.

That was turned on the head in the Biden years. In June, Gallup found that just 16% of Americans wanted higher immigration levels, while 55% wanted a decrease, the highest share for that position since the weeks after the 9/11 terror attacks.

It was a similar story on crime, with public support for reform peaking during the Trump years and falling after the GOP nominee headed back to Mar-a-Lago. In June 2020, 47% of Americans said they were “satisfied” with federal anti-crime policies. This summer, just 28% of people agreed with that sentiment; 69% said they were “dissatisfied.”

Harris’s shifts on these issues, and the ways she talks about them, have been covered extensively. The candidate who talked about using presidential powers to prosecute oil companies still talks about climate change, but in the ways Barack Obama used to, “all of the above” policies that wouldn’t keep carbon in the ground. Other Democrats are operating on the same premise – that the electorate has moved right – and using similar language.

“I have voted [for] and brought thousands of border patrol agents to Arizona, have voted [for] and funded hundreds of miles of border walls, where needed, where our experts wanted it,” Arizona Democratic Rep. Ruben Gallego said last week, in his only debate with Republican U.S. Senate nominee Kari Lake.

When Lake accused the former border wall critic of an election year “makeover,” Gallego, like Harris, said that Republicans had killed more border security funds for political advantage, on Trump’s orders.

In power, the Biden-Harris administration has restored the muscular LGBTQ protections for health and employment that Obama left behind. But they have campaigned more defensively on those issues while facing Republicans who are newly confident that voters don’t want “biological men” in sports or free gender surgeries for prisoners. In multiple states, Democrats who’d never run ads about transgender rights have run ads promising that they wouldn’t let “boys in girls sports,” or assuring voters that what they’re seeing on TV is already illegal in their state.

“I hope the media will help us by putting out there that they aren’t true, because fact checkers have said they aren’t true,” Ohio Sen. Sherrod Brown told reporters in Steubenville last week, declining to discuss the substance of the transgender-focused ads in his race. “These 10s of millions of dollars are aimed at a senator who’s always taking on these interest groups, and that’s where the money comes from.”

Harris and Democrats are running on a suite of populist tax policies, including support for homeowners and parents of small children, that build on Biden’s record. But after Republicans connected the post-COVID inflation spike to 2021 deficit spending, they are no longer running on massive new programs; the most expensive item in the Harris agenda is the continuation of most 2017 tax cuts for households making less than $400,000 per year.

Harris is promising more coverage for home care, one of her more ambitious ideas, and more constraints on prescription drug costs while also dropping the idea that it can expand Medicare to younger people. That is a step back from 2020, when the Biden-Harris campaign ran on restoring “public option” that was blocked from the original Affordable Care Act — an approach that was then considered the default moderate alternative to more far-reaching “Medicare for All” proposals.

“I think not only should we keep it, we should be adding to it, providing for a public option, a Medicare option if you chose that,” Biden said at a Dec. 2, 2020 roundtable on public health, organized by his transition team.

It was the last time Biden uttered the phrase “public option” in public, and the idea did not return for the Harris campaign.