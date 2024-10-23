Democrat lawmakers introduce bill to protect African diaspora council

A pair of Democratic lawmakers are introducing a bill to protect the future of the White House’s advisory council on African Diaspora Engagement, with an eye on the potential return of Donald Trump to the Oval Office.

The African Diaspora Council Act is being introduced by California Congresswoman Sydney Kamlager-Dove with lead co-sponsor and fellow Californian Sara Jacobs, who is the ranking member of the House Foreign Affairs Subcommittee on Africa. They said the bill would codify the year-old council and help prevent a future Trump presidency from dismantling or shifting resources away from African affairs or diaspora issues.

Kamlager-Dover, who sits on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, said it matters who is in the White House: “I saw when Trump was in office that he essentially had a zero Africa policy.” She said the US lost ground during the previous Trump years. “I think [the Biden] administration has been working really hard to play catch up, and we have seen an expanded influence from other countries.“

AD

If passed, the act will ensure that the incoming administration does not consider political affiliation when appointing members to the council. It will also mandate that the Secretary of State consult with foreign relations committees on Capitol Hill while selecting representatives for its council. The bill, among other things, also stipulates that the Secretary of State will be the primary channel for advising the president, thereby moving responsibility away from the White House.