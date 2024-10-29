Alphabet’s strong third quarter earnings see boost from cloud computing business

Alphabet, the parent company of Google, reported $88.29 billion in revenue for the third quarter of 2024 — a 15% increase from the previous year and well above the average analyst estimate of about $86 billion.

Google’s YouTube advertising revenue — a backbone of Google’s business — rose to $8.92 billion, up from $7.95 billion year-on-year.

A big reason for the boost appears to lie in Google’s Cloud division, which increased revenue by 35% year-on-year and brought in $11.35 billion for the quarter, beating analysts expectations. In its report, Alphabet highlighted the cloud as an area of growth, particularly as it makes more of its artificial intelligence products available to cloud customers.

Cloud services are an increasingly lucrative business as more companies turn to cloud computing to power artificial intelligence. While Google lags behind other cloud providers Amazon and Microsoft in terms of its market share, the tech giant has undergone a significant reorganization this year to try and pull ahead in the AI arms race, CNBC noted.

Google is in a prime position for growth in this sector, McKinsey wrote in a recent report, because its “frontier“ AI model is integrated into its cloud services, meaning clients can use it to create more specialized models.

The news pushed Google’s share price up several percentage points in after-hours trading, while, the tech-heavy NASDAQ composite closed up 0.8% Tuesday, outpacing its last all-time high set in July.