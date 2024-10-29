Bezos celebrated in Venice with Katy Perry as Post crisis began

Jeff Bezos triggered the latest Washington Post crisis by spiking the planned endorsement of Kamala Harris. But his whereabouts over the last few days have been a source of intrigue among his employees and to journalists following the story.

As it turns out, the situation was less “all hands on deck” for the billionaire Amazon founder — and more “Below Deck Sailing Yacht.”

A person who knows Bezos told Semafor that as the Post crisis unfolded last Friday, Bezos was with his fiancée Lauren Sanchez to celebrate Katy Perry’s 40th birthday, which Sanchez marked in an Instagram story picked up by the tabloid Hello!

AD

The tabloid Hello wrote that “while the pop star has several famous pals in her orbit, it was her close friend Lauren Sanchez who was by her side for a luxurious and beautiful celebratory getaway.”

A spokesman for Bezos didn’t respond to an inquiry about the trip.