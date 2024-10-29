Bezos celebrated in Venice with Katy Perry as Post crisis began

The Scoop
Jeff Bezos triggered the latest Washington Post crisis by spiking the planned endorsement of Kamala Harris. But his whereabouts over the last few days have been a source of intrigue among his employees and to journalists following the story.
As it turns out, the situation was less “all hands on deck” for the billionaire Amazon founder — and more “Below Deck Sailing Yacht.”
A person who knows Bezos told Semafor that as the Post crisis unfolded last Friday, Bezos was with his fiancée Lauren Sanchez to celebrate Katy Perry’s 40th birthday, which Sanchez marked in an Instagram story picked up by the tabloid Hello!
The tabloid Hello wrote that “while the pop star has several famous pals in her orbit, it was her close friend Lauren Sanchez who was by her side for a luxurious and beautiful celebratory getaway.”
A spokesman for Bezos didn’t respond to an inquiry about the trip.
In this article:
Know More
Washington Post executives sought initially to keep its latest internal drama at arms length from its billionaire owner, Jeff Bezos. After a week of speculation about the endorsement kicked off by Semafor and Status News, on Friday, publisher Will Lewis — who had reportedly opposed the decision to end political endorsements — published an essay explaining the decision in his own name, which appeared just before noon in Washington and just before 7:00 pm in Venice. Lewis and the paper released a series of statements saying it was the Post’s decision alone to revise its presidential endorsement policy going forward.
But over the weekend, reporting revealed that Bezos was obviously involved. The tech billionaire had made the decision after seeing the Post’s planned Harris endorsement. Leadership at the Post also began to panic as the paper’s business began to enter a tailspin: The non-endorsement decision had also ballooned into a full-blown crisis that had cost the paper millions in revenue as hundreds of thousands of readers canceled their subscriptions overnight.
On Monday, the owner published his own essay defending the decision, and made passing reference to the decision’s lurching, last-minute quality: “I wish we had made the change earlier than we did, in a moment further from the election and the emotions around it. That was inadequate planning, and not some intentional strategy,” he wrote.
Max’s view
Bezos’ decision not to endorse a candidate and its subsequent reader revolt raise a series of important questions about the Post’s future and his own involvement in it.
After several years of subscriber decline, the paper had finally started to regrow its paying readership following President Joe Biden’s decision to drop out of the 2024 presidential race and heightened interest in the Vice President Kamala Harris’ campaign against Donald Trump. The unexpected, massive dropoff in subscriptions will almost certainly lead to tough financial decisions for a paper that has already been depleted by several rounds of cuts and talent drain over the last several years. It also almost certainly delays the plans the paper had to make acquisitions in the media space. Will the paper’s subscriber shortfall prompt Lewis to tap up Bezos for help covering the paper’s losses?
It also further clouds Lewis’ plans for a “Third Newsroom” that would sit alongside its editorial and opinion sections. How can the Post launch another newsroom when much of its opinion section has quit, stepped back, or seems headed for the exits?
Notable
- Several of the Post’s rivals have taken the opportunity to channel the paper’s reader frustration into new business. The Guardian US announced that after it sent an email to subscribers, it received $1.5 million in pledges, beating its previous single day fundraising record. The Atlantic, Vox, and other smaller media outlets like Status also sent emails to readers soliciting subscriptions and touting their opposition to Trump and support for Harris.
- The number of subscribers who cancelled has risen to 250,000, NPR’s David Folkenflik reported.