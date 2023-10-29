Jewish Republicans (mostly) forgive Donald Trump

In contrast to last year’s event, where candidates jumped between a number of political topics, this year’s speeches honed in almost exclusively on Israel. Just weeks after the deadly terrorist attack in the country, the RJC event took on outsized importance – even Trump, who opted for a virtual speech the year before, flew in for an on-the-ground appearance this year.

Haley, fighting for second place with DeSantis, spent a part of her speech issuing sharp jabs at her former boss – and even warned the crowd against what a second Trump administration would bring.

“As president, I will not compliment Hezbollah, nor will I criticize Israel’s prime minister in the middle of tragedy and war,” Haley said, later asking the crowd, “What will he do in the future?”

In another notable moment, Haley linked Ukraine to Israel, warning attendees that “those who would abandon Ukraine today are at risk of abandoning Israel tomorrow.”

Mike Pence, who used the event to make a surprise announcement about the end of his campaign, also pushed against Trump’s appeal, urging voters in the audience to “give our country a Republican standard-bearer that will, as Lincoln said, appeal to the better angels of our nature.” He, like Haley, sought to push against the “new populist movement in the Republican Party” — Pence described it as one that calls for the U.S. to “retreat from her leadership position.”

“Let me say from my heart, anyone who says that America cannot solve our problems at home and be the leader of the free world, there’s a pretty small view of the greatest nation that we have. We must and we will do both for the sake of America, Israel and the world,” Pence told the crowd.

While Trump seemed to dominate at the RJC overall, some of those criticisms that Trump’s opponents have spent months lobbing over at him are landing among voters. Unlike last year, many attendees seem to have zeroed in on their preferred candidate (or candidates). In doing so, they revealed cracks (however small) in the foundation of Trump’s support.

“I like Trump as far as him keeping his promises, but he doesn’t know how to shut his mouth. His ego is bigger than his head, and I don’t think he’s electable,” 77-year-old Barry Woroner said, adding that he thinks Haley “could do a great job.”

Dr. Eli Ben-Moshe, who co-founded a group dedicated to fighting anti-semitism, also argued that while “Trump has done his time and been absolutely great,” he had concerns because of the former president’s divisiveness.

“I think Nikki Haley would be an amazing first American woman president, not because she’s a woman, but because she’s freaking good,” he said. “Ron has done great for us, I’m not sure he’s quite ready yet, but he’s a great friend as well.”