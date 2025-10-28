Côte d’Ivoire’s Ouattara secures fourth term victory

Côte d’Ivoire’s President Alassane Ouattara won Oct. 25’s election by a landslide, according to provisional results announced on Monday, in a widely anticipated fourth-term victory.

Major opposition candidates were excluded from the race in the lead-up to voting, including former Credit Suisse president Tidjane Thiam and former President Laurent Gbagbo. Ouattara had previously amended the constitution in 2016, allowing him to run beyond the regular two-term limits.

Former Commerce Minister Jean-Louis Billon received 3.09% of the vote, while former first lady Simone Gbagbo (the ex-wife of Laurent) received 2.42%, according to the electoral commission.

“There was no point in voting. Everything was put in place for Ouattara to win these elections. Candidates Thiam and Laurent Gbagbo were eliminated. There was nothing at stake,” one Abidjan resident told Reuters.