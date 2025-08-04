Côte d’Ivoire’s Ouattara anchors fourth presidential bid to economic growth

Côte d’Ivoire’s 83-year-old President Alassane Ouattara is pitching his bid to run the country for a fourth term on his experience, saying this will be crucial to lead the nation to upper middle-income status by 2030.

Only experienced leadership can guide the country through “unprecedented security, economic, and monetary challenges,” said Ouattara, an economist and former deputy managing director of the International Monetary Fund, in a video released on social media last week. He also acknowledged breaking his 2020 promise to step aside for a younger generation — a transition derailed by the sudden death of his designated successor, Amadou Gon Coulibaly. “Sometimes, duty must transcend a promise made in good faith,” he said. “This term will be about generational transition led by the team I will choose.”

While the jihadist threat from the Sahel has in recent years spread into coastal states like Benin and Togo — and also affected Côte d’Ivoire when the resort town of Grand-Bassam was attacked in 2016 — it is now the economy that shapes both Ouattara’s campaign message and the risks surrounding his candidacy.