Wall Street is starting to look a bit like a stage drama where nobody is playing the part that casting assigned.

To build a giant Louisiana data center, Meta raised $29 billion in equity from Blue Owl (a firm known for private credit) and private credit from PIMCO (a firm known for public bonds). Google has piles of cash and a red-hot stock, but is instead bringing its pristine credit rating to the deal table, backstopping crypto miners. The $7 billion that KKR and Apollo are putting into Keurig Dr Pepper is “equity” in the sense that it will help KDP reduce its debt load. But it isn’t coming from their traditional PE funds.

You think companies are built with equity and debt? That’s cute, today’s masters of the universe will chuckle while patting your head.

What used to be called simply “investing” or “lending” has been replaced by “capital solutions” — hybrid equity, kickers, and cash flows tailored to match the returns promised to investors on the other side. Growing pots of money now resemble liquid sand, moldable into whatever shape will fit the money hole in front of it. This shift has been obscured by narratives, overcooked in my view, about a battle between private credit and banks: “There’s one system,” Goldman Sachs President John Waldron told me a few weeks ago, and it’s changing quickly.

Goldman reorganized itself along these lines earlier this year, and firms from Chicago buyout shops to Middle Eastern sovereign wealth funds have launched “capital solutions” arms. Lawyers are jumping in downstream.

Prioritizing what companies actually need over whatever widgets Wall Street happens to sell is good customer service. Personal wealth management got a lot better when firms started asking “how much do you need to retire?” instead of “would you like to buy this structured note?”

And the rise of insurance money in investing has created patient capital that in many cases fits those money holes better than blunter instruments. Much of KKR and Apollo’s Keurig investment will end up in their insurance arms, backed by long-term contracts with the coffee-pod maker, people familiar with the matter said.

But flexible capital will almost certainly overflex, and not everyone with “go-anywhere” money should go anywhere. I suspect that before this cycle is over, we’ll see a few instances that leave everyone asking, “why did they own that?”