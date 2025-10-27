African banks are aiming for DR Congo’s growth opportunity

Africa’s leading banking groups are targeting DR Congo, enticed by one of the continent’s fastest-growing economies and the promise of a lucrative mining sector, despite the ongoing conflict in the country’s east.

Top banks from Kenya, Nigeria, Tanzania, and South Africa are among the newly arrived or expanding institutions over the past 18 months as their leaders eye a market that still produces higher than average banking profits.

Local banks are starting to face more intense competition and, alongside earlier African entrants, are engaging regulators and local politicians as tighter ownership caps rules are being considered.

“One would ask, why are you in DRC with everything that is happening? But we look at the opportunity so we are following our customers,” Neema Munisi Mori, chair of Tanzania’s CRDB Bank, told Semafor. CRDB opened in the capital Kinshasa and Lubumbashi, the country’s second-biggest city, in July 2023

Fewer than 1 in 10 of DR Congo’s 100 million populace have bank accounts. In the past five years, the Congolese government’s annual budget quadrupled to $16 billion, and by the end of 2024 deposits in the banking system had nearly tripled to $14 billion, according to the central bank.

South Africa’s Absa has been operating via a partnership with Kinshasa’s Rawbank and is considering its options. “You can’t capture the opportunity of the Lobito Corridor via ‘suitcase banking’ forever, we need to think seriously about how we participate,” Absa CEO Kenny Fihla told Semafor, referring to the multibillion-dollar US-backed project to link DR Congo and Zambia’s mining regions to the Lobito port in Angola.

Profitability has been a major draw for recent entrants. Return on equity in Congolese banks averages around 25–30%, comfortably above the Africa-wide average of around 22.5% in 2023.