DR Congo backs $400M satellite deal to tackle digital deficit

DR Congo is betting on satellite internet to address one of the world’s worst connectivity deficits, with only one in three Congolese connected to mobile internet.

Just three months after approving Elon Musk’s Starlink internet service to operate in the country, the government has turned to Monacosat, a Monaco-based satellite operator co-owned by the Turkmenistan government, to launch a dedicated satellite for broadband internet. Last month in Kinshasa, Monacosat’s representative Jean-Philippe Anvam told journalists that a partner bank had “already mobilized up to $400 million” in financing to back the project.

For now the financing structure remains unclear. Last month, Nigeria’s Fidelity Bank signaled interest in supporting the deal. CEO Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe told local reporters the bank is setting up a joint task force with DR Congo’s Ministry of Digital Economy to explore funding mechanisms. She also confirmed plans for Fidelity to open a local subsidiary in Kinshasa, focused on digital projects and financial inclusion.

Starlink, which received regulatory approval to operate in DR Congo in May, is generally seen as too expensive for most Congolese users. It is currently priced around $50 a month with around $200 in equipment costs. Government officials have so far not provided any pricing details of the Monacosat service for consumers.