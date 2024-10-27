African player numbers tie NBA record

A record-equalling 17 players from African countries featured on NBA rosters for the opening night of the 2024/25 season this week, even as the league eyes greater popularity in Africa and more talent from the continent.

Data analyzed by Semafor Africa shows that the number of players from African countries in the league has grown at pace over the past decade, from just six in 2014.

The growth of the NBA’s African contingent is starting to benefit from its ramped up activities on the continent, particularly its talent development programs. Cameroon’s Ulrich Chomche, the first-ever prospect directly selected from the NBA Academy Africa in Senegal to the NBA, was the youngest player to be picked in this year’s NBA Draft at age 18. He scored for the Toronto Raptors against the Cleveland Cavaliers in his NBA debut on Wednesday.

Cameroon boasts the most players from the continent in the league, with five. Among them is the 22/23 league MVP and Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid, who was born in Yaoundé, but represents the United States internationally. Others include the New Orleans Pelicans’ 20-year-old center Yves Missi (pictured), who made a strong NBA debut against the Chicago Bulls on Thursday — scoring 12 points, 7 rebounds and one assist.

Nigeria had four players on opening night rosters, including Precious Achiuwa for the New York Knicks, Josh Okogie for the Phoenix Sun, Adem Bona for the 76ers, and Charles Bassey for the San Antonio Spurs. Other African countries represented on the rosters include the DR Congo, Angola, South Sudan and Sudan.