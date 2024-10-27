Elon Musk takes center stage as US presidential campaign nears finish

Elon Musk is set to join Donald Trump on stage at Madison Square Garden Sunday, underscoring the tech billionaire’s role as a central figure in the 2024 presidential election.

The Tesla CEO has become pivotal to Trump’s re-election campaign since he endorsed the former president in July. Aside from appearances at Trump rallies, Musk has contributed millions to his own pro-Trump PAC and set up get-out-the-vote campaigns in key battlegrounds like Pennsylvania. If Trump wins, the Republican has pledged to give Musk a role in his administration, although the details are unclear.