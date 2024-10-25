Events Newsletters
NASA head says report of Elon Musk talking to Putin should be investigated

Diego Mendoza
Diego Mendoza
Updated Oct 25, 2024, 10:43am EDT
securitytechNorth America
Bill Nelson
The News

NASA Administrator Bill Nelson told Semafor Friday that a Wall Street Journal report about calls between SpaceX founder Elon Musk and Russian President Vladimir Putin should be investigated.

“I don’t know if that story is true,” Nelson said, adding that “if its true there have been multiple conversations with Elon Musk and the president of Russia then that would be concerning particularly for NASA and the Department of Defense.”

This is a breaking news story. Please check later for updates.

