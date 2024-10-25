NASA head says report of Elon Musk talking to Putin should be investigated

NASA Administrator Bill Nelson told Semafor Friday that a Wall Street Journal report about calls between SpaceX founder Elon Musk and Russian President Vladimir Putin should be investigated.

“I don’t know if that story is true,” Nelson said, adding that “if its true there have been multiple conversations with Elon Musk and the president of Russia then that would be concerning particularly for NASA and the Department of Defense.”

