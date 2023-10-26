Israel crossed into Gaza with tanks in overnight raid as Netanyahu warns of ground invasion

Israeli forces conducted a “targeted raid” into Gaza overnight using tanks, as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned that the country was still preparing for a ground invasion.

The incursion is not the first time Israeli forces have directly entered the enclave since the Oct. 7 Hamas attacks. Soldiers have carried out several raids in search of hostages or to target militants, The Times of Israel notes, but Thursday’s operation took forces further into Gaza than so far during the war.

The Israeli military said the limited overnight raid was part of preparations for “the next stages of combat.”