How Israel’s allies and adversaries perceive the Gaza ground invasion plan

Diego Mendoza /

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has reiterated that his forces will carry out a ground invasion of Gaza, but the timing of the impending assault has been complicated by the West’s concerns over risking a full-blown conflict in the Middle East, the safety of hostages still being held by Hamas, and the possible violation of humanitarian laws.

French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday said that a “massive” invasion would be “an error” for Israel and “incompatible” with humanitarian law. Israel’s allies, especially the U.S., are also worried that a Gaza invasion will further destabilize the Middle East, giving adversaries like China the opportunity to expand its influence.