George Santos escapes expulsion from the House

George Santos, the embattled New York Republican accused of fabricating his resume and engaging in illegal campaign finance activity, survived an expulsion vote Wednesday.

The House voted against a resolution to expel Santos that was introduced by New York Republicans shortly after he was indicted earlier this month on new federal charges, including conspiracy, wire fraud, aggravated identity theft, and credit card fraud. Santos’ former campaign treasurer has already pleaded guilty and admitted to many of the allegations.

The vote was 213-179 against the motion. Thirty-one Democrats voted with 182 Republicans against the resolution. Nineteen lawmakers voted present.

Prosecutors allege that Santos inflated his 2022 campaign’s fundraising numbers in an effort to qualify for certain perks, benefits, and support from Republican Party leaders.

The 35-year-old congressman pleaded not guilty at both his arraignments and has rejected calls from his colleagues to resign, saying that he had planned to rerun for his seat in 2024. A House Ethics Committee probe is separately investigating his conduct.

“People might not be happy with the process, but they do not have a right to create a predetermined outcome. There is a process in place I am fighting to clear my name. I am fighting for due process,” Santos said following Wednesday’s vote.