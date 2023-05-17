Democrats are moving to expel George Santos. It’s only ever happened to 5 House members

U.S. House Democrats on Tuesday moved to force a vote to expel Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.), the freshman lawmaker who faces 13 federal charges including fraud and money laundering.

Santos likely remains safe for now given the House's Republican majority, but the move will push senior Republicans to decide how aggressively they will defend a colleague who has admitted to lying about major components of his resume like his educational and work experience.

Since the U.S. was founded, only a handful of federal lawmakers have faced the threat of expulsion or been removed from office by their colleagues. Most of them were convicted of serious crimes.

Here's a look at the House lawmakers who have been expelled and how Santos' case compares.