China tests U.S. focus on Middle East, Ukraine wars

China’s growing challenge to the Philippines’ control over a strategic reef in the South China Sea is sparking fears in the Pentagon that Beijing is seeking to exploit the U.S.’s twin-focus on the Middle East and Ukraine to reshape the Indo-Pacific’s maritime map.

Over the past week, China’s Coast Guard and so-called maritime militia have attempted to block Manila’s navy from resupplying its forces based on the Second Thomas Shoal, a disputed reef 100 miles west of the Philippine island of Palawan. The U.S., which is treaty-bound to defend Philippine territory and military assets, sent American naval vessels to the shoal in recent days, and publicly warned Beijing against trying to take it.

“By conducting dangerous maneuvers that caused collisions with Philippine resupply and Coast Guard ships, the PRC Coast Guard and maritime militia violated international law,” the State Department said Sunday.

AD

But China’s military maneuvers in the South China Sea this month are the just latest in Beijing’s growing threat to the Philippine’s maritime territories and islands, which would play a major logistical role for the U.S. in any conflict with China over Taiwan. In recent months, the Chinese coast guard aimed a military grade laser at a Philippine vessel trying to resupply the Second Thomas Shoal. Beijing’s military also fired water cannons to intimidate Manila’s forces. China appears focused on trying to crack Washington’s alliance structure in the Indo-Pacific, which stretches from South Korea to the island nations in the South Pacific, U.S. officials told Semafor.

The Pentagon, in response, is publicly warning Beijing that the U.S. can manage three geopolitical crises at once. Defense officials have also stressed that the Biden administration hasn’t diminished its focus on Asia. “The United States is a global power. And that means we can deliver effects and execute our deterrence responsibilities across the globe,” Admiral John Aquilino, commander of the U.S.’s Pacific forces, said last week. “Oh, by the way, the Indo-Pacific Command has two aircraft carriers right now at sea, as well, along with a large portion of the Joint Force, executing deterrence missions in my theater.”

The Philippine military, since the incident, said it’s considering conducting joint resupply missions with its allies to guard against Chinese aggression in the South China Sea. “We are worried, but…the [Philippine military] is willing to defend our territory,” the Armed Forces of the Philippines’ Chief of Staff General Romeo Brawner Jr. told a press conference in Manila on Thursday.