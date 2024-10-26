US likely to pressure EU for more curbs on China exports, ASML says

The CEO of Dutch ASML, one of the world’s leading producers of semiconductor equipment, said he expects the US to increase pressure on the EU to restrict exports to China as the global AI race heats up.

“If you look at the geopolitical landscape, I think it’s clear that the US will continue to apply pressure on their allies for more restrictions,” Cristophe Fouquet told the Bloomberg Tech Summit Tuesday. “At the end of the day we’re a European technology champion company — the question is, what is right for the Netherlands? What is right for Europe?”

The US has been vying with allies including the European Union, Japan, and Taiwan to prevent their advanced AI technology from getting into China, over fears it could help bolster the country’s military capability.

In the EU, ASML has been the firm most under pressure. The company is the global leading producer of lithography machines, which are used to make advanced chips for products including Apple’s iPhone and Nvidia’s AI accelerators. At Washington’s insistence, the Netherlands banned ASML from selling its most advanced machines to China last year. The US then went further and prevented ASML from selling older gear to China, too.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has warned that the bloc wants to steer clear of a protectionist approach, dismissing the prospect of joining the US on “one side of the barricades,” the Financial Times wrote.