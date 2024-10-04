EU votes to impose new tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles

The European Union on Friday voted to impose a new tariff of up to 35% on Chinese electric vehicles, heightening trade tensions between Brussels and Beijing.

The tariffs had been the source of significant internal friction among the EU’s member states, with Germany and its vulnerable automobile industry vehemently opposed to further measures.

EU diplomats said 10 countries including France and Italy supported slapping tariffs of up to 35.3%, in addition to the current 10%, AFP reported. Five countries, including Germany and Hungary, voted against, and 12 abstained.

Brussels last reviewed its tariff rate in September, imposing levels from 7.8% to 35.3% on electric cars depending on whether the manufacturer had cooperated with its anti-subsidy investigation.