Semafor World Economy Summit Fall 2024: Day 2 live updates

Lauren Riley

Chief Sustainability Officer, United Airlines

On sustainable fuel: “The potential with innovation could probably get us to net-negative fuel of the future,” Riley said, pointing to both sustainable fuel and aircraft technology advancements that could today pull airplane emissions down by 85%. She added that the Inflation Reduction Act tax credits means that this shouldn’t put costs on passengers. “We’d like to build markets where the actual sustainable fuel is the preferred product over the conventional fuel,” Riley said.

But, Riley warned, sustainable fuel production is still in very early stages, with United needing 4.5 billion gallons of sustainable fuel to meet its net-zero goals compared to only the 150 million gallons of sustainable fuel produced last year. “We are at stage zero,” she said.

On companies pulling back on their climate goals: Addressing concerns that the hype around sustainability is fading, Riley pushed back on the idea that companies are deprioritizing it, saying, “Companies are beginning to reflect on what’s material to them.” For United, that’s greenhouse gasses, she said, and not necessarily plastics, for example. “It’s not a retraction. They aren’t slowing down, but they’re refocusing and prioritizing.”

On single-use plastics: Riley said she’s “embarrassed” that United is still using plastic cups, but she pointed to how “well-intentioned policies” on single-use products across the world can sometimes “really dilute progress.” Several countries have different single-use plastic regulations, and Riley said United cannot accommodate their service products for every country they serve. The solution to this waste crisis is to ensure governments worldwide have “complimentary policies.”