Biden order on China investments could ensnare other sectors

A Biden administration effort to screen private investments into a narrow set of technology sectors in China could eventually be expanded to other sectors with national security implications.

According to one person at a law firm in touch with the administration about the executive order, the Treasury Department sees the notification requirement in the directive President Joe Biden signed in August as “something that could potentially be expanded and grow.” That could make businesses wary of planning investments around the new enforcement regime as they look for certainty on the rules of the road.

Currently, the order directs the administration to screen and potentially block investments in three sectors in China that have military applications: Semiconductors, quantum information technologies, and artificial intelligence. The administration had been contemplating including biotechnology in the original order, but dropped it for a narrower set of sectors.

The language in the executive order itself calls for a review one year after the regulations take effect to recommend potential changes to the order, “including the addition or removal of identified sectors or countries of concern.”

“Basically, they’re treating this as a one-year pilot to be evaluated,” said a trade association source. The administration could easily “use the existing framework that they’re building to cover additional sectors or types of technologies if they decided to,” the person said.

The Treasury Department, which declined to comment for this story, is sifting through input from outside stakeholders as it finalizes the rules to implement the executive order, which are expected sometime next year. That means any changes are very far off, and could be thwarted if Biden loses reelection.

A senior administration official told reporters in August when Biden unveiled the executive order that there was “no expectation that we’re going to add additional areas during the rulemaking” and that the goal of the comment period is to provide as much “clarity” to those potentially affected as possible.

Emily Kilcrease, an expert on the U.S.-China economic relationship at the Center for a New American Security, said any effort by the administration to change the scope of the order would require another rulemaking process. She said the Biden administration is smart for planning regular review of the policy because of its novelty.

“It’ll be important not to just put these things on paper and let them live there for years,” she told Semafor.