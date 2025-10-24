Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2025 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Technology newsletter icon
From Semafor Technology
In your inbox, 2x per week
Sign up

Virginia AI debate highlights new political tactics

Oct 24, 2025, 1:23pm EDT
PostEmailWhatsapp
John Reid debating an AI version of his opponent.
John Reid for Lt. Governor of Virginia/YouTube

A Virginia Republican candidate running for lieutenant governor held a debate with an AI version of his opponent this week, after she declined to appear in person. John Reid stood at a podium across from a television screen displaying an image of state Sen. Ghazala Hashmi, D-Richmond, and answered questions on minimum wage, electric vehicles, and education from a recorded moderator.

The stunt can’t be measured as a realistic debate — Reid’s team put together his opponent’s responses based on Hashmi’s public comments and used AI to replicate her voice — but it showcases the bizarre ways AI can show up in politics as candidates experiment with attention-grabbing tactics. New York mayoral candidates Andrew Cuomo and Eric Adams, who is no longer running, previously integrated AI into their political ads.

The technology’s growing adoption in political circles may force candidates in similar positions as Hashmi to the table, when the alternative is an AI clone created by the opponent. A campaign spokesperson for the Democrat railed against the debate video, calling it a “desperate move” by Reid.

Rachyl Jones
AD