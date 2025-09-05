Events Email Briefings
NYC mayoral campaign shows how AI can be used in politics

Sep 5, 2025, 1:23pm EDT
New York City Mayor Eric Adams, speaks with journalist as he attends a ribbon-cutting ceremony at his Queens campaign office in Queens.
Eduardo Munoz/Reuters

New York City Mayor Eric Adams has peppered his reelection campaign with AI photos and videos criticizing his opponents, in some of the first indications of how the technology will be integrated into politics. This year’s race has drawn national attention largely due to underdog Zohran Mamdani’s Democratic nomination victory over former state Gov. Andrew Cuomo, as well as Adams’ brush with the law.

A screenshot of a post on X by Eric Adams.
@ericadamsfornyc/X

One AI-generated video posted on X depicts a post-apocalyptic New York with the sign “Camp Zohran,” and another details allegations of sexual harassment by Cuomo with graphic sketches. Adams, who is running independently, hasn’t raised as much funding as his opponents in part due to blocked requests from the city’s Campaign Finance Board to match donations. While Adams’ campaign isn’t relying solely on AI to spread its message, the technology has offered him a low-cost opportunity to quickly create promotional material, respond to current events, and entertain voters. Implemented on a larger scale, AI could help low-profile candidates with limited funding publicize their message.

A chart showing the funds raised by NYC mayoral candidates.
Rachyl Jones
