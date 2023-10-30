Biden to sign sweeping artificial intelligence order

The order uses the Defense Production Act to force companies developing the most advanced AI systems to share the results of third-party safety tests with the federal government, according to the senior administration official. A group of leading companies already signed a voluntary pledge organized by the White House to submit their products to security tests, but the new order takes that effort a step further.

AD

Another provision of the order, which is the product of months of work, would require that cloud service providers report to the Commerce Department when a foreign customer pays for their services “to train a large AI model with potential capabilities that could be used in malicious cyber-enabled activity.” That could help the administration get out ahead of potential foreign threats powered by AI.

Biden is also directing the Commerce Department to produce guidelines for watermarks that can be used to label photos and videos produced by generative AI tools in order to help root out deepfakes, though companies will not be required to use them. Some experts have questioned whether watermarking would actually help tackle problems like disinformation.

Under the order, the Department of Health and Human Services will set up a program to receive reports of unsafe health practices involving AI, according to a White House fact sheet. And the Labor Department and White House Council of Economic Advisers are required to study the potential impact of AI on the labor market and develop ways to support affected workers.

AD

The White House is trying to increase the federal government’s recruitment of workers specializing in AI with the launch of a new website, AI.gov. The order also calls for the development of guidance for federal government agencies’ use of the technology.

With the goal of maintaining the United States’ edge in AI, the order directs the government to make it simpler for highly-skilled workers to migrate to the U.S. by streamlining visa criteria and reviews.

“The executive order recognizes that attracting global talent is vital for continued U.S. economic growth and enhancing competitiveness,” said Divyansh Kaushik, associate director for emerging technologies and national security at the Federation of American Scientists, a think tank. “While 59% of the top-tier AI researchers work in the U.S., only 20% of them received their undergraduate degree in the U.S.”