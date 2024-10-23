Leader of LA Times editorial board resigns after failure to endorse candidate

The leader of the Los Angeles Times editorial board is resigning after the paper declined to endorse a candidate in this year’s presidential race.

On Tuesday, Semafor reported that in recent weeks, executive editor Terry Tang told the Los Angeles Times editorial board that the newspaper’s billionaire owner Patrick Soon-Shiong did not want the board to endorse a candidate for president this election. The move was a break from recent tradition; the paper had endorsed a Democrat for president in every election since 2008.

In a brief email to Semafor on Wednesday, Mariel Garza, the paper’s Editorials Editor, confirmed that she was leaving the paper. Garza had served as deputy editorial page editor since 2021, but was elevated by Tang in April to lead the editorial board.

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Times did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

“A brave decision by a highly ethical editor and terrific boss,” Karin Klein, a former member of the paper’s editorial board, wrote in a Facebook group populated by current and former Times staffers, according to the San Francisco Standard.

In an email to unionized staff on Wednesday, the LA Times union said it had sent a letter to Tang and Soon-Shiong seeking an explanation for the lack of endorsement, but had not received one. The union said it was “concerned about our owner’s decision to block an endorsement in the presidential race.”

“We believe the company owes the staff an explanation about why this decision was made after years of endorsements in general elections,” the union said in the note.