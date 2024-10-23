Events Newsletters
Growing insecurity in Africa stalls progress: Report

Jeronimo Gonzalez
Jeronimo Gonzalez
Oct 23, 2024, 8:34am EDT
africa
Burkina Faso’s junta leader Captain Ibrahim Traore at an Alliance of the Sahel States summit
Burkina Faso’s junta leader Captain Ibrahim Traore. Mahamadou Hamidou/File Photo/Reuters
The News

Half of Africa’s population lives in countries where governance has worsened over the past decade as deteriorating security has undermined democratic progress. The Ibrahim Index of African Governance said the democratic decline could in turn fuel greater conflict, feeding a cycle of worsening living conditions.

Among the biggest backsliders was Burkina Faso, one of several countries in the Sahel — a region that straddles the Sahara desert — that has suffered repeated coups in recent years.

Democratic erosion could send shockwaves beyond the Sahel: “Further violence could exponentially increase the rate of displacement and migration from the region,” notably to Europe, an expert wrote for the Council on Foreign Relations.

