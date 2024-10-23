Growing insecurity in Africa stalls progress: Report

Half of Africa’s population lives in countries where governance has worsened over the past decade as deteriorating security has undermined democratic progress. The Ibrahim Index of African Governance said the democratic decline could in turn fuel greater conflict, feeding a cycle of worsening living conditions.

Among the biggest backsliders was Burkina Faso, one of several countries in the Sahel — a region that straddles the Sahara desert — that has suffered repeated coups in recent years.

Democratic erosion could send shockwaves beyond the Sahel: “Further violence could exponentially increase the rate of displacement and migration from the region,” notably to Europe, an expert wrote for the Council on Foreign Relations.