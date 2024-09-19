US Congress pushes foreign aid bill again, focusing on early prevention over later intervention

The US Congress is pushing a foreign aid bill to support failing states, especially in Africa’s troubled Sahel region. Coups across northwest Africa have left the region more vulnerable to militant groups and influence from foreign terror organizations like Islamic State.

The bipartisan Global Fragility Act, a revival of a Trump-era law, would unify assistance programs for the different countries into a single cohesive effort, and is intended to act as an early-intervention system that could help stop a country sliding into chaos, Foreign Policy reported.

The bill will focus on Benin, Ghana, Guinea, Ivory Coast, and Togo, on the West African coast, as well as Haiti and Libya. The US may even put troops into some countries to support struggling friendly governments.