Israel bombards Gaza and targets Hezbollah in south Lebanon

The mounting strikes on Hezbollah fueled concerns that Israel is headed for a broader regional conflict that threatens widespread instability in the Middle East. As all sides exchange fire, each seeks to respond to new strikes, Amos Harel notes in Haaretz. “The feeling in Israel is that the risk of a miscalculation is growing, especially as the start of the ground operation in Gaza nears,” he writes. Among Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s inner circle, there is concern that rushing a ground campaign in Gaza could fan the conflict.