Experts are worried that the Israel-Hamas war could tip into a multi-front conflict

Jenna Moon /

Fears over a wider regional conflict stemming from the Israel-Hamas war are growing, with Western leaders warning about the risk of a potential “spillover."

Israel has evacuated a town near its border with Lebanon as it trades fire with the Hezbollah militant group, which has suggested it might join the conflict if Israel tries to destroy Hamas. Meanwhile the U.S. said drones targeted its bases in Iraq and Syria, and one of its warships intercepted cruise missiles apparently launched at Israel by Houthi forces in Yemen.

On Thursday the U.S. issued a rare “Worldwide Caution" alert to Americans living abroad, warning of an increased potential for violence, terrorist attacks, and demonstrations against U.S. citizens.