Privacy© 2024 Semafor Inc.
  • Lagos
US celeb vids used to influence Moldova

Tom Chivers
Tom Chivers
Oct 22, 2024, 6:21pm EDT
Kevin Malone (left), Maia Sandu (right).
Kevin Malone (left), Maia Sandu (right). Wikimedia Commons, Reuters
Title icon

The News

An app that allows fans to buy personalized greetings from celebrities was used in a pro-Kremlin campaign to influence Moldova’s recent referendum on whether to join the European Union. US actor Brian Baumgartner, who played Kevin in the US remake of The Office, recorded a message in broken Russian on Cameo earlier this year calling for the removal of pro-Western Moldovan President Maia Sandu: “We, Hollywood stars, support the people of Moldova in their desire to overthrow you, Sandu.”

The Russian-backed operation, which included similar messages from Lindsay Lohan and other celebrities, was unsuccessful: Moldovans narrowly voted to join the EU, but the small country has become “a cautionary tale” about the exploitation of social media to “fund complex disinformation operations,” Wired reported.

