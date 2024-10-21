Moldova votes for EU accession by thin margin

Preliminary results showed that Moldovans narrowly backed a referendum to join the European Union in a vote critics said was marred by Russian influence.

Pro-Russian parties — which Moldovan government officials said were behind a vote-buying scheme — had framed the vote as a last opportunity to remain within Russia’s sphere of influence. Chișinău has previously accused Russia of backing a separation of Moldovan regions including Transnistria, where Moscow maintains 1,500 troops.

