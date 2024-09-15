Biden’s African diaspora council marks a year, but its future is unclear

Almost exactly a year since the creation of the White House’s first-ever President’s Advisory Council on African Diaspora Engagement, long-time US-Africa policy watchers said they are still uncertain of its exact role or impact. And yet there is still plenty of goodwill to almost guarantee it would get extended beyond 2025 — but that’s only more likely if Vice President Kamala Harris wins her bid for the presidency.

Harris announced the establishment of the council at the US Leaders Africa Summit in December 2022. It was finally established under executive order by President Joe Biden in September 2023. He appointed Deniece Laurent-Mantey, a US State Department official and Ghanaian-American, as the council’s executive director along with 12 members with two-year terms from the African diaspora, including African American communities and African immigrant communities across the continent and the Caribbean.

Supporters like Rosa Whitaker, CEO of The Whitaker Group and a former career diplomat, told Semafor Africa she had faith in the group and that given it’s the first time it is being done, “we need to give it time to work.” Others take a similar view.

“I think the fact that the President has put together a framework and a policy for this is commendable,” said Nii Simmonds, a non-resident fellow at the Center for Global Development, who has worked on diaspora engagement programs for the World Bank and the African Development Bank. “I know there were some hiccups when it first got going, but give them credit. You haven’t seen much work by the council because of the election year.”