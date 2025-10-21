The CEO of one of America’s largest railroads was fired last month after his board felt he had mishandled a takeover approach from a rival, people familiar with the matter said, and after months of tension with his directors over his pay.

Joe Hinrichs’ abrupt ouster from CSX followed informal outreach last year from his counterpart at Union Pacific about potentially merging the two railroads, outreach that Hinrichs failed to pursue, the people said. The tepid response sent Union Pacific CEO Jim Vena looking elsewhere, and Union Pacific quickly struck a deal with another railroad, Norfolk Southern.

After that deal was announced in July, CSX directors pressed Hinrichs on how seriously he had engaged and why he hadn’t been more forthcoming with the board, the people said.

One of the people said all conversations with Vena or Union Pacific were shared quickly and transparently with CSX’s board. Union Pacific’s merger filings don’t note explicitly any early-stage conversations with CSX, but noted that Union Pacific executives “from time to time” held “informal conversations with senior executives of other railroad companies,” including about “strategic transactions.”

His firing is the latest sign that the easy times for US CEOs are quickly drawing to a close. Boards appear less willing to tolerate underperformance or personal missteps, leading to a spike in changes at the top of some of the world’s biggest companies.

More than 1,500 CEOs have left their job through September of this year, according to data from Challenger, Gray & Christmas. Nestle’s Laurent Freixe was fired for an undisclosed relationship with a subordinate; Novo Nordisk’s Lars Fruergaard Jørgensen left after the board deemed he’d squandered the company’s lead in billion-dollar weight-loss drugs; GSK and mining giant Barrick swapped out their CEOs after their stocks lagged rivals’.

A spokesperson for CSX declined to comment. Hinrichs told Semafor that he was “proud” of what he and his team had accomplished and declined to answer specific questions about his departure.