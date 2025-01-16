Corporate M&A, like the economy, is all about vibes

If you talk to CEOs and dealmakers right now, you can hear the animal spirits stirring.

Stocks are hitting record highs, and the expectation of lighter regulation under Donald Trump — who is talking about buying Greenland and absorbing Canada — has companies eying mergers that would have faced long odds under President Joe Biden’s regulatory ax.

“When I went into a Fortune 500 boardroom two years ago with an idea for a transformative deal, they had 18 excuses why not to do it: ‘Too much uncertainty, we have to figure out the rate cycle, never going to get through antitrust review, what about a recession?’ said Raphael Bejarano, who co-heads Jefferies’ dealmaking arm. “That’s washed away.”

But as with so much of the economy lately, the numbers and the vibes don’t quite match up. The $27 billion worth of deals that have been announced in the US so far this year is actually lower than the first two weeks of 2024, according to Dealogic data.

AD

Borrowing is still expensive. The recently released minutes from the Federal Reserve’s December meeting show that the call to cut rates was a close one, meaning it’s likely to stay expensive. Trump’s tariffs could dent corporate earnings, and his plan for widespread deportations could bring back labor shortages.

“Tariffs alone could be a deal killer or a deal facilitator,” Paul Weiss’ global co-head of M&A Krishna Veeraraghavan said. Companies keen to control their own supply chain might jump at the chance to buy overseas vendors, he said.