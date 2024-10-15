Events Newsletters
Google turns to nuclear energy to power AI data centers

Tom Chivers
Tom Chivers
Oct 15, 2024, 7:34am EDT
techNorth America
A photo from inside a data center.
The News

Google signed a deal to power its artificial intelligence data centers using small nuclear reactors.

Kairos Power will provide the first reactor before 2030, according to the two companies.

AI is increasingly demanding of energy, and tech giants are keen to both gain reliable power sources and demonstrate their low-carbon credentials.

The energy-intensive technology is already providing returns. Isomorphic Labs, a spinoff company launched by Google DeepMind’s boss — and newly minted Nobel laureate — Demis Hassabis, is stepping up spending: The firm runs the AlphaFold protein-predicting AI that has revolutionized much of the pharmaceutical field. Hassabis told the Financial Times that he wants the company to “help solve some diseases.”

