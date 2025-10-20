Cerebras’ expansion plans come as part of a growing UAE-US technology alliance, with a colossal data center project in Abu Dhabi — announced during US President Donald Trump’s May visit to the Gulf — anchoring the relationship.

Put into the context of the planned 5 gigawatt UAE-US AI Campus, the scale of Cerebras’ ambition is small: less than 1% of the campus’s total eventual capacity. But it is still significant: 40MW is large enough to run some of the world’s fastest computers. The US government-funded Frontier supercomputer, in Oak Ridge, Tenn., for example, operates on less power.

But export rules for cutting-edge chips from the US to foreign customers, including G42, remain undefined, to the frustration of technology executives like Cerebras CEO Andrew Feldman, who told Semafor “practical solutions” can reduce the threat of cutting-edge chips from the US finding their way to China. Feldman said he expects the Trump administration to “with time” come up with a plan to greenlight exports to allies.

“We are in a competitive battle,” he said, adding that he believes it is “very much in the US interest” to deploy its full range of computing infrastructure to the Gulf, Central, and Southeast Asia.

Earlier this month, Cerebras pulled its prospectus to go public.

Feldman said he now plans to refile “as soon as possible” with updated financial information, but declined to give a specific timeline. Some investors in the latest funding round were not named in the 2024 filing, Feldman wrote in a LinkedIn post. Those investors include 1789 Capital, where Trump’s son Donald Trump Jr. is a partner.